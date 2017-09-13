The PC Gamer Show: War of the Chosen, PewDiePie, Destiny 2, and more

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show , our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel , or after the fact at any of the links below.

This week we talk about our time with XCOM 2: War of the Chosen, our impressions of Destiny 2 so far, the DMCA confusion surrounding PewDiePie and Campo Santo—all before closing with our usual Twitch chat Q&A!

This week's intro and outro music comes from Celestial Archive by Jay Tholen, who you might know as the creator of the joyous adventure game starring a damp clown, Dropsy. He makes a lot of music too, it turns out. Give Celestial Archive a listen here, and if you like it, add it to your permanent collection for a couple bucks.

This week's topics:

Three great games from PAX West What we've been playing We gush over War of the Chosen PewDiePie, DMCAs, and Campo Santo We close with the Twitch chat Q&A

