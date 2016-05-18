The PC Gamer Show: Stellaris, Doom, and more

Welcome back to , our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on , or after the fact at any of the links below.
This week we'll be taking a long, hard look at the new Doom, Stellaris, Overwatch's shorts, the Assassin's Creed movie trailer, and lots more—including our usual Twitch chat Q&A.
This week's topics:
- What we've been playing recently.
- We take a longer look at Stellaris.
- Assassin's Creed got a movie trailer and Overwatch got another short.
- Doom is here, and we killed lots of demons.
- We take your questions from Twitch chat.
- Friendly disagreements!
The awesome images we use for the show were made for us in Source Filmmaker by Ness "Uberchain" Delacroix.