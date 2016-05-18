Popular

The PC Gamer Show: Stellaris, Doom, and more

By

Killing demons, building space empires, and more on this week's podcast.

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show, our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel, or after the fact at any of the links below. 

This week we'll be taking a long, hard look at the new Doom, Stellaris, Overwatch's shorts, the Assassin's Creed movie trailer, and lots more—including our usual Twitch chat Q&A.   

This week's topics: 

  1. What we've been playing recently.
  2. We take a longer look at Stellaris.
  3. Assassin's Creed got a movie trailer and Overwatch got another short.
  4. Doom is here, and we killed lots of demons.
  5. We take your questions from Twitch chat.
  6. Friendly disagreements!&nbsp;

Listen: 

Download the MP3 directly

Subscribe on iTunes

Grab the podcast RSS feed

Watch it on YouTube 

Last week's episode

Your flapping heads for this episode:

Tom Marks 

James Davenport

Evan Lahti

The awesome images we use for the show were made for us in Source Filmmaker by Ness "Uberchain" Delacroix. You can find her DeviantArt page here and her Patreon page here.  

See comments