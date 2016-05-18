The PC Gamer Show: Stellaris, Doom, and more

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show , our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel , or after the fact at any of the links below.

This week we'll be taking a long, hard look at the new Doom, Stellaris, Overwatch's shorts, the Assassin's Creed movie trailer, and lots more—including our usual Twitch chat Q&A.

This week's topics:

What we've been playing recently. We take a longer look at Stellaris. Assassin's Creed got a movie trailer and Overwatch got another short. Doom is here, and we killed lots of demons. We take your questions from Twitch chat. Friendly disagreements!

Listen:

Download the MP3 directly

Subscribe on iTunes

Grab the podcast RSS feed

Watch it on YouTube

Last week's episode

Your flapping heads for this episode:

Tom Marks

James Davenport

Evan Lahti