The PC Gamer Show: Skyrim, Titanfall 2, Steam screenshots, and more

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show , our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel , or after the fact at any of the links below.

On this week's show we'll be talking about Skyrim's new Special Edition, Steam's screenshot policy change, Titanfall 2, and more—including making some predictions for BlizzCon and our usual Twitch chat Q&A.

This week's topics:

What we've been playing recently. Chris talks about Skyrim's new Special Edition. We discuss the new changes to Steam's screenshot policy. Titanfall 2 is really good. We make our BlizzCon predictions. We take your questions from Twitch chat. Lots of bad gambling.

Your flapping heads for this episode:

Tom Mark s

Evan Lahti

Chris Livingston