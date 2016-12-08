The PC Gamer Show: Mass Effect: Andromeda, MechWarrior 5, and more

Welcome back to , our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on , or after the fact at any of the links below.
On this week's show we'll be talking about the new Mass Effect: Andromeda trailer, the MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries reveal, all the other news and trailers that came out in the last week, and more—including our usual Twitch chat Q&A.
This week's topics:
- What we've been playing recently.
- Mass Effect: Andromeda gameplay is out, and we talk about it.
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries was announced.
- We run through the latest news and trailers, because there are so many!
- We take your questions from Twitch chat.
- Tyler's dog is adorable and big.
Listen:
Your flapping heads for this episode:
The awesome images we use for the show were made for us in Source Filmmaker by Ness "Uberchain" Delacroix. You can find her and her .