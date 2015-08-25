Popular

The PC Gamer Show - Hearthstone, pre-PAX 2015, and more

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show, of our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Tuesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel, or after the fact at any of the links below.

This week's topics:

  1. Hearthstone's latest expansion: The Grand Tournament
  2. What makes a game hard?
  3. Quiz time: Is the following a WoW spell or an Axe body spray?
  4. What we're looking forward to at PAX 2015
  5. Viewer questions from Twitch chat
  6. Tim Clark's tantalizing accent

Your flapping heads for this episode:

Tom Marks
Evan Lahti
Tyler Wilde
Tim Clark

