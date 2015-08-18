The PC Gamer Show - Divinity: Original Sin 2, The Witcher 3

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show! This is episode 3 of our livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Tuesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel, or after the fact at any of the links below.
This week's topics
- The Witcher 3 gets New Game+ and Modkit
- Microsoft can disable pirated first party games
- Quiz time: who said it?
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 is coming to Kickstarter
- Star Wars Battlefront won't have a campaign
- Viewer questions and James' hype for MGS5
Your flapping heads for this episode: