The PC Gamer Show: Divinity, Cuphead, game difficulty, and audience Q&A

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show , our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel , or after the fact at any of the links below.

This week's topics:

What we're playing Divinity: Original Sin 2 Cuphead Difficulty in modern games Your questions, our answers

Listen:

Your flapping heads for this episode:

Evan Lahti

Wes Fenlon