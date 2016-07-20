The PC Gamer Show: Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, GTX 1060, and more

Welcome back to , our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on , or after the fact at any of the links below.
This week we're talking about our hands on time with Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, Overcooked, the GTX 1060, and lots more—including a musical quiz and our usual Twitch chat Q&A.
This week's topics:
- What we've been playing recently.
- Overcooked has taken over our office.
- James reflects on his hands-on time with Deus Ex: Mankind Divided.
- A musical quiz of some of the year's best soundtracks.
- The GTX 1060 is out, but that doesn't mean you can buy it yet.
- We take your questions from Twitch chat.
- James and Chris vie for job security.
Listen:
Your flapping heads for this episode:
The awesome images we use for the show were made for us in Source Filmmaker by Ness "Uberchain" Delacroix. You can find her and her .