The PC Gamer Show: A Mass Effect: Andromeda special

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show , our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel , or after the fact at any of the links below.

This week we'll be taking a deep dive look at the good, the bad, and the ugly of Mass Effect: Andromeda—as well as doing an extended version of our usual Twitch chat Q&A!

This week's topics:

We talk about what we've been playing recently.

James and Tyler dig into all the highs and lows (a lot of lows) for Mass Effect: Andromeda.

We take your questions from Twitch chat.

We almost make it a whole show without saying the Z word.

Listen:

Download the MP3 directly

Subscribe on iTunes

Grab the podcast RSS feed

Watch it on YouTube

Last week's episode

Your flapping heads for this episode:

Tom Marks

James Davenport

Tyler Wilde