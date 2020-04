Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show, our weekly podcast.

On this week's show, Wes and James get into a heated debate over whether RE4 needs a remake or not, then they make up and gush about how rad XCOM: Chimera squad looks. There's also a little Final Fantasy 7 Remake talk at the beginning, impressions from someone that finished the game on PS4 and didn't play the original (no spoilers, don't worry).



