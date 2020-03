Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show, our weekly podcast.

On this week's episode, James and Chris have a long, spoiler-free discussion about Half-Life: Alyx and the series' transition to VR. The back half of this 'sode is all about Gears Tactics. Wes talks with James about how the third-person cover shooter makes for a surprisingly good squad-based tactics game.

Listen:

Hosts:

James Davenport (Twitter, Twitch)

Wes Fenlon (Twitter)

Chris Livingston (Twitter)