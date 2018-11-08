The PC Gamer Show 146: BlizzCon, Diablo drama, Fallout 76's PC beta

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show , our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel , or after the fact at any of the links below.

This week we'll be talking about all the news from BlizzCon, especially the vitriolic response to the announcement of Diablo Immortal. Joanna tells us about a nice pre-built PC she just reviewed, and Chris regales us with more tales from the Fallout 76 beta. We close with listener questions as always.

A quick note: It's come to our attention that some old episodes of The PC Gamer Show have disappeared from iTunes, and that new ones aren't appearing there. We're investigating and hope to have fix soon.

Listen:



Download the MP3 directly

Subscribe on iTunes

Grab the podcast RSS feed

Your flapping heads for this episode:

James Davenport

Joanna Nelius