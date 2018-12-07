Popular

The Pathless is a supernatural forest adventure from the makers of Abzu

By

Giant Squid and Annapurna Interactive are working something new.

Annapurna Interactive and Abzu developer Giant Squid unveiled a brand-new project tonight called The Pathless. The trailer features a lush forest filled with creatures both familiar and supernatural, and a veiled hunter who shows off some wicked skills with her bow. 

Beyond that, the trailer doesn't say much. Fortunately, there's a site up at thepathless.com that has a little more:

"Become the Hunter, a master of archery who travels  to a mystical island to dispel a curse of darkness that grips the world.  Forge a connection with your eagle companion as you hunt corrupted  spirits, but be careful not to become the hunted yourself. Explore misty  forests full of secrets, solve puzzles in ancient ruins, and test your  skill in epic battles. The bond with your eagle and the fate of the  world hang in the balance."

The Pathless is slated to come out in 2019, and will be available on the Epic Games Store.

Andy Chalk

Andy covers the day-to-day happenings in the big, wide world of PC gaming—the stuff we call "news." In his off hours, he wishes he had time to play the 80-hour RPGs and immersive sims he used to love so much.
See comments