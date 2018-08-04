Here's the first legendary skin from next week's Overwatch Summer Games event

Make a splash with WAVERACER https://t.co/JW0Aei8tV0 (Legendary)! 🌊Join us in Busan for Summer Games, kicking off August 9. pic.twitter.com/0IO0BKZMucAugust 4, 2018

Update: Today Blizzard gave us our first look at one of the upcoming legendary skins for the Summer Games event. Waveracer D.Va styles the South Korean pro gamer turned mech pilot as a jet skiing wave runner. Take a look above.

Original Story: Blizzard put out the word on Twitter last night that the 2018 Overwatch Summer Games will kick off on August 9 and run until August 30.

You’ll get a kick out of this! ⚽Team up with your friends for Summer Games on August 9. pic.twitter.com/VSyxMDTrc3August 3, 2018

Blizzard didn't say what special sorts of excitement this year's summertime sporting event will bring us, but I'd say it's a good bet (especially given that image) that the 3-on-3 soccer-styled Lucioball brawl will be back, and I'm reasonably confident that we'll see new skins and cosmetics, and a return of at least some of the items from previous events. New skins in the 2017 Summer Games cost the standard amount for event skins (3000 gold), while 2016 skins were a third of that price.

Last year's event also made a few changes to the 2016 version of Lucioball, and I wouldn't be surprised to see that happen again. Nobody fiddles like Blizzard, after all. A more detailed look at the 2018 Overwatch Summer Games is presumably on the way, and we'll let you know when it gets here.