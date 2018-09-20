The Overwatch League signs its first female coach

Washington DC's new, as-yet-unnamed Overwatch League team has announced the signing of Kyoung Ey Molly "AVALLA" Kim as its assistant coach. Kim, a top-100 player on the Korean Overwatch Ladder who has also served as an assistant coach for OpTic Academy and Meta Bellum, will be the league's first female coach.

After spending one season in open divison, NA Contenders, and KR Contenders, I am finally here at @overwatchleague . As far as I know, I think I am the first female coach to make it here. Will work hard. I gave up law school to coach here 🤓September 20, 2018

DC also signed analyst Mikael "mkL" Skjønhaug, previously of the Overwatch Contenders team Last Night's Leftovers. Prior to that, Skjønhaug worked with Kim as an analyst during her time with OpTic.

"I'm happy to have AVALLA and mkL join the coaching staff," head coach Hyeong-seok "WizardHyeong" Kim said. "They bring international experience and a great work ethic. Together, we're well on our way to building the best coaching staff in the league."

Mikael "mkL" Skjønhaug, to clarify, is not Michael “mykL” Padilla, who earlier this week posted a video on YouTube accusing Washington DC general manager Kate Mitchell of "scamming players and coaches" by enticing them to leave their current teams for a position with DC, but then not actually offering them jobs. The team denied the allegations in a statement sent to Unikrn, saying that it has "an official process for making any offers to be part of our team," and that while Mitchell has been speaking with potential candidates, "we did not make any official offers that were rescinded." Padilla has since walked back the claim.

