The Oddworld Oddboxx gets patched

The Oddworld Oddboxx was released just before Christmas, but was troubled by severe bugs and compatability problems. The port of Stranger's Wrath was in particularly bad shape, but has just received a massive patch, hopefully fixing many of the problems the game had at launch. Munch's Oddysee has also received some much needed attention. You'll find the full list of fixes below.

Stranger's Wrath was first released on the original Xbox, and is widely regarded as one of the best games on that platform. Hopefully the following fixes will let PC gamers enjoy it in the state it was originally intended. The patch notes were announced on the Oddworld Inhabitants site. You'll find the full list reproduced below.

Fixes



Fixed performance issues.

Fixed save game permissions issues. Save games and config file are now saved in “Program Files” to “\Documents\Oddworld\Stranger's Wrath”.

Fixed controls “sticking” issues.

Fixed tutorial text – Camera mode switch button text.

Fixed turorial text – Camera reset button text.

Fixed broken achievement “Mine your business”

Fixed incorrect texts being displayed in controls Layout screens.

Fixed 5.1 and 7.1 audio.

Fixed Mouse lag.

Fixed issue with only 1 of 3 dialogue lines working in Jail house.

Fixed first person view on nVidia boards.Additions and Changes1. Added screen resolution selection to launcher.

Added v-sync option to launcher.

Added joystick selection to launcher.

Added customisable controls (See next section).

Added support for third party “generic” joypads.

Added widescreen suppport.

Re-authored Keyboard “layout” screen in options.

Removed automatic joypad detection.

Munch's Oddysee has also received its first few fixes, with more planned soon:



Fix crash issues

Fix sound issues

Broken achievement fixes

The updates will be applied automatically through Steam .