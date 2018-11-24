The Nvidia Shield TV is on sale for $140

The Nvidia Shield can do a lot. It's a streaming client for your Nvidia-powered gaming PC, an Android TV 4K media playback machine, a Plex server, and even a smart home hub (with the separate SmartThings Link). For the Black Friday/Cyber Monday weekend, Nvidia has discounted the Shield TV to its lowest price ever—$139.99.

The Shield TV is equipped with a Tegra X1 processor (reportedly the same one used in the Nintendo Switch), 3GB RAM, 16GB storage (with support for external USB drives), and Android TV 8.0. It can run software designed for Android TV, as well as several Shield-exclusive games and ports (like Half-Life 2 and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel).

It can also stream games from your local PC, as long as you have a compatible Nvidia graphics card, or from the cloud-based GeForce Now service.