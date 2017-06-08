The new Yooka-Laylee 'Green and Purple' patch is massive

Last month we rather breathlessly reported that Yooka-Laylee would soon get a patch, allowing you to 'reduce gibberish voices', among other things. Well, now the full patch notes have emerged, and for anyone unsatisfied or massively irritated by certain aspects of the retro 3D platformer, it'll probably be worth revisiting once the patch is deployed later this month.

Among the additions, a new optional camera mode stands out, which boasts "minimal assist" (I assume this means the camera will have a mind less of its own). The camera has been tweaked in other areas, too: there are less scripted camera sequences, and "door cams" will now appear behind the player.

Meanwhile, all arcade games have had design tweaks, and the aforementioned "skip the bloody annoying gibberish dialogue" has been confirmed. Oh, and cut-scenes can be skipped entirely, too. Here's the full list, while the full update post can be read over here: