The Mandalorian armor mod is The Way to play Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

With The Mandalorian Season 2 in full swing, giving us all sorts of Star Wars goosebumps every week, I can't think of a better time to put on some ultra-cool shiny Mando armor and be extremely mean to stormtroopers.

It's perfect, then, that you can dress in The Mandalorian Season 2 armor and jump back into Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order thanks to this awesome Mandalorian mod by AlexPo21. I don't think anyone will object when I say that The Mandalorian's Din Djarin is way, way cooler than Fallen Order's Cal Kestis. Oh, hell yeah. This is The Way.

(Image credit: EA / AlexPo21 on Nexus Mods)

The modder says they created the Mandalorian armor from scratch, and it looks fantastic and highly detailed. You also might consider accompanying it with the Cal Voice Changer mod, which has an option that replicates the way voices sound when they're coming from behind a helmet in the Star Wars universe, that sort of tinny intercom voice effect you hear when The Mandalorian or a stormtrooper speaks. Here's a great video using both The Mandalorian armor and voice mods.

For now, The Mandalorian's armor is just cosmetic, but the modder states that custom code for a functioning blaster, jetpack, and flamethrower are in the works. All that's left is to add Baby Yoda in a hovering sidecar and you basically have the full Mandalorian experience.

