The Long Dark's third episode is out now

After a long delay—it was initially scheduled for release in December of 2018—the third episode of The Long Dark's narrative Wintermute mode is out now. It's called Crossroads Elegy, and it has players, now in the role of new protagonist Dr. Astrid Greenwood, exploring Pleasant Valley to "uncover local mysteries and rescue lost survivors as you navigate treacherous blizzards and face devious Timberwolves". From the trailer, it seems like there's going to be a lot of those wolves.

Crossroads Elegy was delayed as developer Hinterland took on staff from the shuttered Capcom Vancouver, then used its expanded capabilities to overhaul the first two episodes.

There are two more episodes of The Long Dark still to come.