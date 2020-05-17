The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game is free on Steam

I rate the Lego Marvel Super Heroes game pretty highly, and have been known to stick up for Lego Lord of the Rings as well. But even I have never played the Lego game based on the movie based on the TV show based on the idea that after doing space, castles, and pirates what Lego really needed was some ninjas.

So I can't tell you whether the Lego Ninjago Movie Video Game is worth your time, but I can tell you it is worth the price, which is currently zero dollars and zero cents on Steam. While all of the Lego games play in a broadly similar "smash bricks, solve puzzles" loop this one apparently has a slightly more elaborate combat system involving combos. It's also full of cutscenes recreated from the movie, which features Jackie Chan among its voice cast so that's a thing.

The Lego Ninjago Movie Video Game will be free to keep if you grab it by May 22. It's unlikely to have as much effect on Steam's servers as giving away GTA 5 had on Epic's.