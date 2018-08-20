Popular

Get your free ticket to The Legion Lounge at PAX West!

Join BurkeBlack, Sequisha, FPS fans and your Legion hosts for drinks, games, competitions, and free stuff.

Looking for something to do after day one of PAX? You've found it: Together with Intel® and PC Gamer, Lenovo welcomes you to celebrate Intel Gamer Days™ at the 2nd Annual Legion Lounge at Showbox Sodo on Friday, August 31 starting at 9:00 pm in downtown Seattle. (And tickets are free!)

Join us for a Fortnite™ dance competition, meet livestreamers Sequisha and BurkeBlack, play the most popular FPS games on Legion by Lenovo gaming systems, strike a pose in our custom photo booth, become an FPS quiz champion, and more as Legion by Lenovo showcases its latest hardware as well as Intel’s® Optane™ technology. 

Plus, get first dibs on up to $350 in savings on Lenovo Legion gaming PCs, grab free swag, and enter to win a Legion by Lenovo gaming system! 

Register here before August 27 and join the party!

Date: Friday, August 31
Time: 9 PM - 2 AM
Location: Showbox Sodo
1700 1st Avenue
Seattle, WA 98134

This event is 21+ only. You will be emailed additional details the week of the event. No Dress Code, cosplay welcome. A PAX West badge is not required to attend. Your RSVP does not guarantee admission.

