Get your free ticket to The Legion Lounge at PAX West!

Looking for something to do after day one of PAX? You've found it: Together with Intel® and PC Gamer, Lenovo welcomes you to celebrate Intel Gamer Days™ at the 2nd Annual Legion Lounge at Showbox Sodo on Friday, August 31 starting at 9:00 pm in downtown Seattle. (And tickets are free!)

Join us for a Fortnite™ dance competition, meet livestreamers Sequisha and BurkeBlack, play the most popular FPS games on Legion by Lenovo gaming systems, strike a pose in our custom photo booth, become an FPS quiz champion, and more as Legion by Lenovo showcases its latest hardware as well as Intel’s® Optane™ technology.

Plus, get first dibs on up to $350 in savings on Lenovo Legion gaming PCs, grab free swag, and enter to win a Legion by Lenovo gaming system!

Register here before August 27 and join the party!

Date: Friday, August 31

Time: 9 PM - 2 AM

Location: Showbox Sodo

1700 1st Avenue

Seattle, WA 98134

This event is 21+ only. You will be emailed additional details the week of the event. No Dress Code, cosplay welcome. A PAX West badge is not required to attend. Your RSVP does not guarantee admission.