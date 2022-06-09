The Last of Us remake is coming to PC

Audio player loading…

This is a megaton: The Last Of Us, perhaps PlayStation's most iconic modern classic, is coming to PC. This is in the form of the long-rumoured remake of the game (which doesn't really need it, but whatever). The funniest thing is the ridiculous name they've lumbered it with: Thanks to the sequel, the original is now going to be called The Last Of Us Part 1.

Okay, ludicrous names aside: This game is a belter. It's inspired by Cormac McCarthy's The Road, and sees the pair Joel and Ellie traversing a dangerous post-apocalyptic United States. Ellie's blood may hold a key to the cure for whatever virus has caused this, and Joel's job is to get her safely to the right people. If you've never played it, I recommend it.

The game's announce has been a bit bungled: It was leaked by Sony's own PlayStation Direct site, and the listing was picked up by ResetEra before it was taken down. God bless the internet! The trailer is still live here for now (opens in new tab)—when it's properly announced, I'll update with that.

Most notably, the listing says it's releasing on PS5 on September 2, and is in development for PC. So perhaps don't expect it this year, but that's a statement of intent.

The Last of Us Part I releasing Sept 2, also in development for PC pic.twitter.com/bIfHayrXeFJune 9, 2022 See more

The listing says this is "a total overhaul" of the original, "faithfully reproduced but incorporating modernized gameplay, improved controls and expanded accessibility options." It also promises "improved effects and enhanced exploration and combat."

The Last of Us was already remastered once, but I guess this is the afterlife for any suitably high-profile and successful game these days. Sony has said that it's going to be making a big push on PC following the success of releases like God of War, and Spider-Man and now this suggest that exciting times are coming indeed.