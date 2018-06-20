The Itch.io Summer Sale offers some sweet indie deals

The season of summer sales is upon us: GOG's recently wrapped up, Steam's hasn't quite started yet, and in that narrow space between, indie platform Itch.io has kicked off a seasonal deal-fest of its own.

It's a very different sort of sale than what we get in Steam's achievement-hunting, card-collecting extravaganzas. Six words lead into it: "Itch.io Summer Sale! Get some games." From there, it's straight into the sales. A lot of the games on offer aren't exactly household names, but there are some good deals to be had. Here are a few that I think you might like:

The Itch.io Summer Sale runs until June 26.