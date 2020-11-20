Popular

The Humble Store is offering discounts of up to 90 percent on indies, big-budget games, and publisher collections.

If you're looking for new and interesting ways to spend your money, the Humble Store's annual fall sale, with discounts of up to 90 percent on indie and big-budget games alike, is now underway.

Publisher collections? Got those too:

The tricky thing with writing about sales is that there's always the risk of recommending the same games repeatedly, because they're the games I like. So this time I'm going to mix it up a little with a list of games that I think are quite good, but that I would not personally purchase.

There's a lot more to see than just this, and so I would encourage you to jump in and have a look around for yourself. The Humble Store Fall Sale is live until December 1.

