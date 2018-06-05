Popular

The Humble Daedalic Bundle 2018 has more than just adventure games

Games in the bundle include Silence, Shadow Tactics, Memoria, and The Long Journey Home.

The Humble Daedalic Bundle 2018 features a very nice selection of games from (surprise) Daedalic Entertainment, and what's actually a little surprising is that they're not all point-and-click adventures. Some of them are, of course: At the pay-what-you-want level, you get Memoria, an outstanding fantasy adventure set in the Dark Eye world, the less-consistent Deponia: The Complete Journey (first episode is good, but the second and third, not so much), the strategy-RPG Caravan, and the strange, hand-drawn Anna's Quest. 

Move up to the beat-the-average price and you'll also get Silence, which a lot of people seem to like although I found it terribly disappointing, plus Witch It and Deponia Doomsday, a 2016 follow-up to the trilogy included at the entry level. Get yourself up to $12 and you'll top off the package with Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun, The Long Journey Home, and Bounty Train—and I will again say, insistently and without apology, that The Long Journey Home is a really good sci-fi adventure tale in the spirit of games like Starflight and Star Control. 

(Shadow Tactics is pretty good too.)

There's also a Warframe in the bundle for the Foxglive Syandana cosmetic item, 200,000 credits, and three-day Affinity and Resource boosters. Funds dedicated to charity will go to support the American Red Cross, unless you choose something different—personally, I'm a fan of MSF, but there are literally hundreds to choose from. The Humble Daedalic Bundle 2018 will be available until June 19.

