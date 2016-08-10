The Gwent closed beta has been delayed into October

I'm still not convinced that Gwent will ever fully replace drunken punch-ups as my favorite Witcher tavern game, but an awful lot of people seem to like it—enough to convince CD Projekt to turn it into a Hearthstone-y standalone game. Beta testing was originally scheduled to begin in September, but today the studio announced that it won't be ready to get things underway until the following month.

Beta tests usually mean that a certain amount of bumpiness is inevitable, but “we feel we need some extra time with the game before we hand it off to you for testing,” CD Projekt said. “We know we can make a first impression only once, and want to be sure everything is ready before we blast off. Delivering a good game is more important to us than keeping a deadline. Still, that doesn’t mean we don’t realize that delays can be disappointing, and we apologize for making you wait.”

The Gwent closed beta is now set to begin on October 25. Registrations to take part are still being taken at playgwent.com.

