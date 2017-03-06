The Ghost Recon Wildlands launch trailer showcases some very non-ghostly antics

"Become a ghost," the Ghost Recon Wildlands launch trailer says, following clips that include machine-gunning moving cars, engaging in high-speed chases with minigun-equipped dune buggies, blowing up oil refineries, and blasting airborne helicopters into massive construction cranes.

It's not exactly ghosting in the traditional sense, but on the other hand, quiet professionalism isn't nearly as much fun to me as pedal-to-the-metal chaos and catastrophe. But hey, you do you.

"The Wildlands are a living, reactive open-world environment where every individual choice you make has far reaching consequences. With the Faction Influence System, turn each dangerous situation into an advantage by seizing control of the cartel’s traffic patterns, patrols, and movements," Ubisoft said. "Play every mission the way you want: utilize stealth to take the enemy down quietly, develop a plan and execute it to perfection to strategically eliminate all targets, or just get your hands on the most lethal weapons you can find and come out guns blazing."

We're still working on our full review, but you can see what we think so far by way of our review-in-progress. We've also spent some words on the game's performance and settings, which offer a good degree of flexibility but also a point or two of potential concern. Ghost Recon Wildlands will unlock on Steam and Uplay at 12 am ET on March 7.