The Five Wonders of PC Gaming - PAX panel

Still bummed out that you weren't able to make it up to PAX this year to participate in the PC Gamer panel? Be bummed out no longer, faithful readers! We've uploaded the audio of the entire shindig onto our website for all to enjoy.* In the panel, titled "The Five Wonders of PC Gaming", we talk about everything that makes gaming on the PC a uniquely awesome experience, including the recent indie blowup Minecraft, StarCraft II, the classic Chex Quest, and flight sim enthusiasts.

Download it here!

*For maximum enjoyment, shout out your own questions during the Q&A segment and pretend that we're responding directly to you!

Full list of the links included in the slideshow presentation:

