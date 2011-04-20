The First Templar trailer ground pounds an ogre

The latest trailer for the First Templar introduces us to main character, Celian d'Arestide, who is definitely not Russell Crowe from Gladiator. He's The First Templar, and whatever he's done in the past, he has a chance to mend it now, father to a murdered son, husband to a murdered wife - wait, NOT Russell Crowe. The First Templar is a third person hack 'n slash set in the 13th Century. It's due out next month, on May 10. Find out more on the official First Templar site . Thanks to Blue's News for the heads up.