The Evil Within debug console commands detailed; god mode is in

What makes survival horror less horrifying? God mode, infinite ammo and the ability to walk through walls, of course! If cheating is your bag then you'll be pleased to know that Bethesda has released a list of debug console commands for use in The Evil Within. It's not all about cheating though: you can override the 30 frames-per second default setting, change the aspect ratio (hence removing the cinematic black bars) and gain access to a free camera mode, among other things.

Of course, playing around with the graphics settings doesn't come highly recommended. Bethesda warns of "some quirks" should you change the frame rate to 60 frames per-second. Meanwhile, if you leave the frame rate unlocked, or set it above 60, Bethesda says it won't fix any issues which may arise from playing the game at these settings.

Similarly, tweaking the aspect ratio to remove the letterboxing means certain gameplay prompts which usually appear in the black areas will not be seen, the publisher said last week.

To unlock the debug console, right click on The Evil Within in Steam, hit properties, then go to 'set launch options'. Enter +com_allowconsole 1 to activate the console in-game using the Insert key. Here's the full list of commands (thanks VG247).

R_swapinterval Sets the FPS lock. Note that the numbers below are negative. -2: This is the default, set to 30 FPS. This is the officially supported frame rate -1: This sets the FPS limit to 60. Fully playable, although there may be quirks (we’re going to fix these). 0: This fully unlocks the FPS. We do not recommend playing above 60. We will not fix any issues above 60.

God God mode. You are effectively invincible, and certain enemy kill moves will not be used against you (Laura, for example, will not jump on you)

Noclip Allows you to walk through walls



G_infiniteammo Unlimited ammo (provided you have at least 1 bullet when you enable this)



G_stoptime 1 Stops time. Note there is a bug right now where using this command causes a UI element to appear on screen. We’re looking to fix that in the near future. Re enable time with g_stoptime 0



Toggledebugcamera Separates the camera from Sebastian so you can freely move around the



R_forceaspectratio Sets the aspect ratio. Default is 2.5, which is our official aspect ratio. 0 is full screen, but not ideal. 1.8 or 2 is probably most comfortable for those who don’t want bars.



Com_showFPS Turns on id’s native FPS counter



Startslowmotion2 Slows down time



Stopslowmotion Disables slow motion



The Evil Within releases October 14. Check out the system requirements here.