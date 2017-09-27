The Evil Within 2's Father Theodore flaunts horrifying flame-throwing henchmen

My brief playthrough of The Evil Within 2 at Gamescom was familiar but frightening. And while I didn't see much of its mysterious bosses, James got shown a little more during a hands-on last week. We've not seen much of mysterious priest Father Theodore before now, but the henchmen featured in the following trailer look pretty darn terrifying.

I mean, as if being tooled up with flamethrowers wasn't enough, what in the world (or otherworld, perhaps) is that flesh/gore breathing apparatus/mask thing all about?

Don't get me wrong, old Theo himself—with his dulcet tones and self-aggrandising persona—seems pretty terrifying himself, but I shudder to think what the rest of his so-called "acolytes and disciples" are like, given how awful those fire-belchers look.

Despite being the work of Shinji Mikami, the first Evil Within better reflected Silent Hill as opposed to Resident Evil. From the little I've played, The Evil Within 2 takes that likeness one step further—which the above's nods to the occult, sacrificial ritual and, you know, fleshy gorey bad guys, looks to underscore.

The Evil Within 2 is due October 13, 2017. This is, of course, a Friday.