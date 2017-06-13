The Evil Within 2 trailer is full of eerie corridors and menacing monsters

Along with the spooky reveal, Bethesda has shown off a bit more of The Evil Within 2 in a new extended gameplay trailer. Expect lots of eerie corridors, grotesque monsters and walls that don’t act like walls.

Along with the claustrophobic rooms and corridors that are typical of survival horror games like the original Evil Within, The Evil Within 2 will also present more open areas, ripe for exploration.

“You’ll be able to wander freely and poke through all the dark corners of the world at your leisure, but this is still a survival horror game, and ammo and resources will be scarce,” says Bethesda. “You’ll need to prepare carefully and move cautiously as you discover the secrets of Union and unravel Mobius’ plans from within STEM.”

I’m getting a pretty strong Silent Hill vibe from the trailer, rather than a Resident Evil one, which is far from a complaint.