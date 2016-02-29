The Escapists: The Walking Dead Survival Mode debuts at the PCG Weekender

Convention stalwart Team17 is bringing a sterling line-up to the looming PC Gamer Weekender this weekend, March 5-6 at the Old Truman Brewery in London. Topping the list is the world debut of The Escapists: The Walking Dead's Survival Mode. You can be first not only discover what Survival Mode looks like in The Escapists but to try your hand not dying.

Joining The Escapists will be Worms W.M.D. (that's 2D Worms like we used to know), in which you can test drive new vehicles and enter buildings (which I will continue to tunnel through regardless); Sheltered, a post-apocalyptic disaster management game; and Strength of the Sword: Ultimate, which Team17 challenges you to beat as opposed to merely finish.

That's alongside the likes of Dark Souls 3 and Total War: Warhammer, inexhaustible hardware expertise, the tournament gaming area and your chance to get your head inside the HTC Vive. Book tickets here and use the code PCG20 to get 20% off—you'll also save about £8 compared with buying them on the door.

See you there!