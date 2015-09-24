The Escapists: The Walking Dead out next week

The Escapists: The Walking Dead sounds like a fun thing: a standalone spin-off of prison fleeing game The Escapists, officially based on the Walking Dead comics. Playing as Rick 'Grimey' Grimes—and a bunch of other characters including Dale, Michonne, Carl, Hershel and Maggie—you'll have to lead your gang of non-zoms out of five locations taken from the comic: Harrison Memorial Hospital, Greene Family Farm, Meriwether Correctional Facility, Woodbury and Alexandria.

And you'll be doing it next week, as TE:TWD is out September 30, for £12.99/$17.99/€14.99.

Here's a launch trailer: