The Escapists 2 shows off its three timed 'transport' prisons

Escape from the Cougar Creek Railroad, HMS Orca and Air Force Con.

Of its ten proposed jails, Mouldy Toof and Team 17's The Escapists 2 has so far teased its western-themed Rattlesnake Springs and space-flung U.S.S. Anomaly lockups. Now it's unveiled a further three: Cougar Creek Railroad, HMS Orca and Air Force Con—each of which is a moving, timed 'transport' prison. 

From front to back, Team 17 explains Cougar Creek as set on a fast-moving train guarded by swirling vultures overhead, the HMS Orca as a seaship bound for an Alcatraz-esque isolated island, and Air Force Con as a plane-based prison which, so far as I can see in the following trailer, has escapees parachuting to freedom. 

Here's that: 

When The Escapists 2 arrives on August 22, it'll come with another seven jails, drop in and drop out multiplayer features, a new combat system and over 300 customisation options for players to craft their own personalised convicts.

