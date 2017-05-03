The Elder Scrolls Online reveals Morrowind system requirements

In his early hands-on last week, Leif Johnson told us The Elder Scrolls Online nails the magic and weirdness of Morrowind—but can your PC handle a revamped return to Ald Velothi, Molag Mar, Balmora and beyond?

ZeniMax Online Studios can now help you answer that question, having revealed the minimum and recommended system requirements needed to revisit the land first conceived some 15 years ago.

"With The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind launching in just a few weeks, we want to make sure you'll be ready to dive straight into the action," says ZeniMax on the game's official website. "Below you'll find the minimum and recommended system requirements to play on PC and Mac. Please note that we aren't changing any of the requirements at this time from what's currently needed, but merely clarifying exactly what's necessary to play."

For PC players, you're looking at the following:

Minimum

Windows 7 32-bit

Intel Core i3 540 or AMD A6-3620

3GB System RAM

85GB free HDD space

DirectX 11 compliant video card with 1 GB of RAM (NVIDIA GeForce 460/AMD Radeon 6850) or higher

DirectX compatible sound card

Internet broadband connection

Recommended

Windows 7 64-bit

Intel Core i5 2300 or AMD FX4350

8GB System RAM

85GB free HDD space

DirectX 11 compliant video card with 2 GB of RAM (NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750 or AMD Radeon HD 7850) or higher

And for the Mac users among us, you'll want to come equipped with:

Minimum

OS X 10.9

Intel Core i3 540 or higher

4 GB System RAM

85 GB free HDD space

AMD Radeon 5870 (1GB of VRAM) with OpenGL 4.1

Internet broadband connection

Recommended

OS X 10.11

Intel Core i5 2500S or higher

8 GB System RAM

85 GB free HDD space

AMD Radeon HD 7870 or higher with OpenGL 4.1

The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind is due June 6, 2017.