Tom Clancy's The Division devs are "not ruling out any platforms for the future"

Tom Clancy's The Division developers Massive are keeping their options open for future expansion beyond the announced Xbone and PS4 versions. They're currently "optimizing the experience for next gen consoles" they say on Twitter , but they're "not ruling out any platforms for the future."

The "online open-world action-RPG" enjoyed a very good showing at the Ubisoft press conference on Monday. It's a third person shooter set in a crumbling plague-infested New York city. Squad-based combat against NPCs morphed into a PvP battle towards the end of the video, which raises questions about the size of that online world. Latency still hamstrings precise shooting mechanics on servers above a certain scale. I wonder if games like The Division and Bungie's Destiny will be divided into more manageable 50-100 player servers, a la Day Z.

We're ignoring the important questions here - What does TOM CLANCY think? Ahahaha haha. Ha. A little joke there. Here's that footage if you missed it the first time.

