The Division developer hints at a sequel

"What if The Division never gets a follow up?" was the question Tim pondered in March as he bemoaned the lack of meaningful updates to the game. Maybe developer Massive Entertainment heard him, because they've just released the biggest free update yet (although sadly there's still no new story missions) and are now hinting at a sequel.

In an interview with IGN, the developer's managing director David Polfeldt said he was keen for The Division's world to continue beyond the first game. “I think it's a wonderful, wonderful brand that has so many potential stories in it. There are a lot of things that we didn't do in The Division 1 that are interesting to look at for that brand." Note the use of 'The Division 1'.

“I definitely think there's lots of space for continuation which is beyond just keeping The Division online," he said before adding, presumably with a wry smile: "But...I can't talk about that too much right now.”

Interesting stuff. Given publisher Ubisoft's love of a sequel and the game's strong sales record, it wouldn't come as a surprise to anyone. Although, let's be clear, nothing is yet confirmed, and it's possible that no follow-up materialises.

Polfeldt also said the developer is committed to continue supporting the game with regular updates. "The way we see it is that our first obligation is to make The Division awesome. That's not something that ended on launch day. If it ever ends, who knows when, right?

“I do think we are much closer today, especially after [Update] 1.8, to the game that we wanted to create, and also to the game that gamers were expecting at launch already."