The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope is coming this summer

The second episode in Supermassive's Dark Pictures Anthology is due out this summer, spinning a yarn that straddles the history of the titular town, which once played host to both witches and witchfinders. Check out the reveal trailer above.

I enjoyed its predecessor, Man of Medan, so much that I made it my personal pick during our GoTY coverage in 2019, so it's safe to assume I'm pretty excited about the follow-up. Originally Supermassive said the plan was to release Little Hope six months after Man of Medan, which launched in August, but the wait is proving to be quite a bit longer.

Like Man of Medan, it's very loosely based on real events, but it looks like it's leaning into the supernatural side of things a bit more. Or maybe not! Both Man of Medan and, before that, Until Dawn played with player expectations and made you question what's real and what's just smoke and mirrors, so perhaps all these monsters and witches will just be a bunch of hokum.

I guess we'll find out this summer.