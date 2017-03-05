The Curious Expedition update adds Arctic regions and more

It just wouldn't be a game about exploration without offering voyages to chilly Arctic regions—although, until two days ago, The Curious Expedition was exactly that. 48 hours previously, the roguelikey strategy-y game added Arctic regions as part of a big new update, one that also includes a pile of new stuff, and that makes changes to the UI and underlying game balance.

"We have fine-tuned the balancing," says developer Maschinen-Mensch over on Steam, "added many UI and Interface improvements, added new treasures and godly curses and items and perks, sound effects, events, ailments, quests... it's too much to list. We'll provide you with a detailed changelog of all the new things and improvements in the coming days".

Arctic Expanse comes free as part of the game, and if you've installed it on Steam, then it probably automagically updated itself a couple of days ago. Newcomers might want to read our review of the early access version, which Chris Livingston described as a "fun and charming exploration game".