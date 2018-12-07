Popular

The creator of Bastion just released a surprise new game called Hades

By

Supergiant Games revealed the roguelike dungeon crawler at the Game Awards.

What's this? A new game from Supergiant, creator of Bastion, Transistor, and Pyre? It is so. At The Game Awards today, Supergiant revealed that its new game, Hades, is available now in Early Access on the Epic Store.

"Defy the god of death as you hack and slash your way out of the Underworld in this rogue-like dungeon crawler from the creators of Bastion and Transistor," reads the official site.

We'll have more on Hades as we, well, find out more about what it is, but based on the trailer it is reminiscent of Transistor. You can find out more on the official site.

Tyler Wilde

Tyler has spent over 800 hours playing Rocket League, and slightly fewer nitpicking the PC Gamer style guide. His primary news beat is game stores: Steam, Epic, and whatever launcher squeezes into our taskbars next.
See comments