The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth's DLC detailed

The Binding of Isaac is a game that just won't die. (Ironic, really, as most of its players will have died more than a few times in the depths of its basement.) After being re-made and expanded as TBoI: Rebirth, that remake is now getting DLC—delightfully called 'Afterbirth'.

Over at the BoI blog, Isaac creator Edmund McMillen rounds up what's in Afterbirth. Ew, gross.

100+ new items

A new game mode that will "totally change how you play".

10 new challenges

New playable character

New alternate final chapter

New alternate floors

New endings

New final bosses

Tons of new bosses and enemies

New items, cards, pills, etc.

New achievements and rewards for beating the game on hard

New co-op babies

New transformations

More...

A lot, then. In all, McMillen estimates the expansion could extend the Zelda-like roguelike's play time by 100-200 hours.

In addition, it looks like the original Binding of Isaac will be getting an update too. That game's programmer, Florian Himsl, is adding additional hard-mode versions of bosses. Here's an update video showing how these elite bosses will work.