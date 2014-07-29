The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth will allow users to share game seeds

We still have no firm release date for The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth , but a bunch of new info was released earlier today. Most of it relates to the console editions, but there's some interesting details related to sharing game seeds. Each randomly generated run has its own seed name, which can be used to recreate a run for later play. You'll also be able to share these seeds with others, though seeded runs won't allow you to unlock crucial items.

Unlike the original Flash version of the game where levels were generated as you moved through rooms, Rebirth will map out the entire level as soon as you enter. According to Tyrone Rodriguez of publisher Nicalis, this change means the new system allows for 4,294,967,295 possible layouts.

There will be subtle variations to a shared seed though. "If you and your friend have a different set of items unlocked, you will mostly see the same items in the same places," Rodriguez wrote in a blogpost . "But any items the seed generates which you haven't unlocked will be replaced with ones you do have."

Oh, and for what it's worth: The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth will run at a native resolution of 480x272, at 60 frames-per-second.

Here's an example of how bringing up a seed will work (on PS4, but you get this gist):