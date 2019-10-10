The best gaming mouse in 2019

Why is having the best gaming mouse so important? For something you use every day, wouldn't you want a gaming mouse that is comfortable, durable and can up your game when playing your favorite online shooter? We've tested loads of gaming mice throughout the year and chosen our favorite ones. If you constructed yourself a fabulous high-end PC with all the best parts you can find, why not complete the package with an awesome gaming mouse instead of some dinky mouse you grabbed from your supply closet at work. Yes, we're looking at you.

So, what makes for the best gaming mouse? Look and feel are good places to begin. Gamers will need a gaming mouse that's as accurate as possible. The last thing you ever want is to lose tracking deep into a Destiny 2's latest raid. If you're a big MMO or MOBA player, some extra programmable buttons might be a bigger priority for you. Maybe you want something wireless with incredible battery life. Whichever you decide, we've picked the best gaming mouse for every occasion.

Best Black Friday deals

We know that many of us (PCG team included) like to wait for the Black Friday sales in November to snap up cheap gaming stuff for less money. We've prepared this guide to help you get prepared, know where to look, and predict what will be on offer. While the below article lists the current best prices for gaming mice, maybe you'll want to find something cheaper in November. If so, we've got your back.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Logitech) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: LOGITECH) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: LOGITECH) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: LOGITECH)

The best gaming mouse for those with capacious budgets

CPI: 16,000 | Sensor: Optical | Interface: USB / 2.4GHz wireless | Buttons: 11 | Ergonomic: Right-handed | Weight: 114 g (4.02 oz)

Excellent HERO sensor

Wireless upgrade to a venerable favorite

Compatible with the PowerPlay charging mat

Expensive

The original G502 has long been a classic, a favorite in circles that prize durability, accuracy, and high performance from their pointers. The refresh not only honors that legacy but actually improves upon it, with iterative but substantive changes that elevate a beloved classic to dizzying new heights.

Now packing Logitech's reliable 16K HERO sensor, and with a 7 gram reduction in weight over its predecessor, the G502 Lightspeed is also very forward looking by way of it's compatibility with the PowerPlay charging mat. The mat not only charges the mouse on the fly but will actually recognize it and pair it with your PC without requiring the use of a USB dongle. The G502 is also host to a number of other small quality of life features that push it ahead of its competition, like modular weights that can be added or removed to find the perfect hand feel, and a scroll wheel that can be locked to toggle through steps or unlocked to spin freely. It's one of the best wireless mice on the market, and priced accordingly, but if you have the cash to spare, the G502 is worth every penny.

Read the full review: Logitech G502 Lightspeed wireless

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: RAZER) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: RAZER) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: RAZER) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: RAZER)

2. Razer Deathadder Elite

The best gaming mouse for shooters

CPI: 16,000 | Sensor: Optical | Interface: USB | Buttons: 6 | Ergonomic: Right handed | Weight: 105 g (0.23 lbs)

Rivals the best gaming mouse sensor available

Ideal shape for palm or claw grips and a variety of hand sizes

Driver software requires a sign-in

The Razer Deathadder has an all-around fantastic shape for all sorts of grips and hand sizes, and I’ve spent hundreds of hours playing games, using Photoshop, and browsing the Internet with it. Despite years of iterations, Razer never messes with the Deathadder's shape. There's no reason to.

The Deathadder Elite uses a 16,000 CPI optical sensor, but big numbers don't necessarily mean quality. Here's the important bit: for the Elite Razer chose a sensor based on the PMW-3389 developed by sensor company Pixart in collaboration with Logitech, which is easily one of the best mouse sensors available with 99.4% resolution accuracy and a 450 IPS rating. Razer's implementation should deliver flawless tracking, even if you move the mouse as fast as you can.

For the majority of games and gamers, the Deathadder Elite is an amazing mouse. It’s simple where it should be, with two perfectly placed, generously sized thumb buttons, has a great optical mouse sensor that will work on both hard and cloth pads, and has the ultimate body shape for a claw or hybrid claw/palm grip.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: LOGITECH) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: LOGITECH) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: LOGITECH) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: LOGITECH)

3. Logitech G203 Prodigy

The best gaming mouse to save a little cash

CPI: 8,000 | Sensor: Optical | Interface: USB | Buttons: 6 | Ergonomic: Right-handed | Weight: 85 g (3.0 oz)

Logitech build quality in a cheap mouse

Great shape for those who like smaller mice

Not the best sensor

You can find a lot of decent, no-name brand gaming mice on Amazon for less than $20, but it's worth spending just a little more for the Logitech G203 Prodigy (also called the G102 in some regions). With this mouse you get Logitech's fantastic, reliable build quality, good gaming driver software, and a tried-and-true mouse shape. Since its popular G100s years ago, Logitech has released several mice with a nearly identical small, almost-ambidextrous body, and it remains a comfortable mouse great for the active grip of FPS or MOBA players. And the G203 is damn cheap.

The G203 Prodigy doesn't use Logitech's top-end sensor, but testing has shown that the Mercury sensor (developed by Logitech) in this mouse is so good, you probably won't notice the difference. It supports up to 8000 CPI and has no issue with jitter or acceleration. Unless you need insanely high CPI settings, the G203 is a killer mouse for a budget price. And if you decide you really like the shape and can spend a bit more, consider a step up to the Logitech Pro, which does include that top-of-the-line sensor.

Best gaming keyboard | Best CPU for gaming | Best graphics cards

Best VR headset | Best wireless gaming mouse | Best wireless gaming keyboard

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: CORSAIR) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: CORSAIR) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: CORSAIR) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: CORSAIR)

4. Corsair Ironclaw RGB

The best gaming mouse for larger hands

CPI: 18,000 | Sensor: Optical | Interface: USB | Buttons: 7 | Ergonomic: Right-handed | Weight: 105 g (3.7 oz)

Great, comfortable fit for larger hands

Highly responsive with tactile buttons

Feels a bit heavy for a wired mouse, with no adjustable weights

The Ironclaw is the best mouse we've tested for gamers with larger hands. While its design encompasses a strange blend of materials, from smooth matte plastic on the buttons to the diamond print, grippy rubber sides, to the unique, wavy rubber on the scroll wheel, each conforms well to its function on the mouse. Instead of a single cohesive material, Corsair has designated one to suit each panel individually, which adds to the excellent overall fit of the mouse to make it feel really cozy gliding over your mouse pad. It's domed and curved fit perfectly in the palm of right-handed gamers, and is one of the best feeling mice to grip I've ever tested.

It does feel a bit weighty, particularly for a wireless mouse that doesn't require a discrete battery, and unfortunately doesn't offer customizable weights. While that means the Ironclaw feels just a hair more cumbersome than other, lighter wired mice, it also makes the mouse feel more significant and substantial. The RGB lighting is slick and understated, exactly the way I like it, and the unit can be fully customized through Corsair's iCue software, including the option to calibrate your mouse to the surface on which you're using it. While iCue isn't the most intuitive software suite I've ever used, it does offer a comprehensive set of customization options.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: RAZER) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: RAZER) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: RAZER) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: RAZER)

5. Razer Naga Trinity

The best gaming mouse for MOBAs and MMOs

CPI: 16,000 | Sensor: Optical | Interface: USB | Buttons: 19, 14, or 9 | Ergonomic: Right handed | Weight: 120 g (0.26 lbs)

Customizable thumb grip with three different button arrays

Buttons feel nice and clicky despite being removable

Design is a bit squat for larger hands

The form and function of Razer's Naga mouse has come a long way over the years. Its latest version, the Naga Trinity, is the best yet: a small, comfortable mouse with a high quality sensor and three interchangeable thumb grips with button arrays ideal for MOBAs, MMOs, or general use. The MOBA array is the best, offering seven buttons in a circle around your thumb. There are enough buttons to map multiple abilities, but not so many that they become an overwhelming samey blob. The 12 button array, designed for MMOs, has that problem for me, but anyone who wants a whole number pad under their thumb will appreciate the option.

The Naga Trinity's side panels snap into place with strong magnets and don't wiggle a bit when gaming. Otherwise, the Naga Trinity is the same as the Naga Hex before it, with a comfortable palm grip shape that includes a small pinky rest. The Naga Hex is a bit on the small side for larger hands, with more of a squat shape than some gaming mice. It's comfortable in the relaxed grip suited to MMOS, but will still do the job if you play MOBAs, shooters, or any other active games.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: SteelSeries) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: SteelSeries) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: SteelSeries) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: SteelSeries)

6. Steelseries Sensei 310

The best gaming mouse for the ambidextrous

CPI: 12,000 | Sensor: Optical | Interface: USB | Buttons: 8 | Ergonomic: Ambidextrous | Weight: 92.1 g (0.20 lbs)

Very light at 92 grams

Great shape with improved grips and materials

May be too small and light for those with larger hands

The updated version of this Steelseries mainstay, the Sensei 310 , subtly reinvented a classic mouse. It needed it. Almost everything is new except the Sensei's ambidextrous shape, and that's exactly how it should be. Thanks to a new plastic, the Sensei is grippier and can shrug off a sweaty palm. And Steelseries is using its own custom version of one of the best gaming sensors around, ensuring the Sensei 310 won't suffer from any tracking issues.

The Sensei 310 fits in your hand just like the old Sensei, and is a great shape for either left- or right-handed gamers looking for a midsized ambidextrous mouse. That means it has a pair of identical thumb buttons on the left and the right, a common issue for ambidextrous mice—it can be far too easy to accidentally click the wrong side's buttons as you grip with your pinky. In my hours of testing the Sensei 310, that hasn't happened once. The size and shape of the thumb buttons has been tweaked, making it easy to rock your thumb upwards to press them but keeping them out of the way of accidental pinky clicks. Anyone looking for a small, light, or ambidextrous mouse: this should be your first stop.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: IO GEAR) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: IO GEAR) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: IO GEAR) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: IO GEAR)

The best gaming mouse for those who prefer a weighty pointer

CPI: 12,000 | Sensor: Optical | Interface: USB | Buttons: 8 | Ergonomic: Ambidextrous | Weight: 130 g (4.6 oz)

Durable aluminum chassis

Great Pixart sensor

Awkwardly positioned thumb buttons

The Iogear Fokus 2 is a 130 gram monster (not counting the cable), and an RGB spectacle of light when activated and appropriately programmed in the (excellent) Kaliber Gaming software that accompanies it. While it's aesthetic design is a bit divisive (it's one of the flashier gaming mice on our list), it's performance is unimpeachable, and if you're the sort who prefers a weightier, solid mouse, the Fokus 2 is a fantastic option.

That substantive feeling when curled against your palm isn't purely from the pointer's weight, either. It's also wrapped in a sturdy aluminum chassis that gives it a premium feel when you're maneuvering it around one of the best mouse pads for gaming. It's wreathed with eight fully programmable buttons, and is truly ambidextrous, though the thumb buttons are a bit of a reach. That said, this a mouse that feels sturdy and substantive without sacrificing performance, and that's quite an achievement.

Read the full review: Iogear Fokus 2

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: LOGITECH) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: LOGITECH) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: LOGITECH) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: LOGITECH)

8. Logitech MX Vertical

The best gaming mouse to preserve your wrists

CPI: 4,000 | Sensor: Laser | Interface: Wireless or USB | Buttons: 4 | Ergonomic: Vertical, Right handed | Weight: 135.5 g (0.30 lbs)

Extremely comfortable, fully ergonomic

Works wired through USB-C or wirelessly

Great battery life when wireless

Modest CPI compared to traditional gaming mice

Comfort is one of the most important factors in choosing any mouse, gaming or otherwise, and the Logitech MX Vertical is best-in-class. It's ergonomic design allows you to comfortably rest your hand in a neutral position, meaning you'll experience virtually no strain, even across marathon sessions. It's top CPI setting (4,000) doesn't compete with some of the other gaming mice on this list, but it's still extremely precise, with an excellent laser sensor that provides all the precision you're ever likely to need. You can also unplug it from your machine and run it wirelessly with virtually no input lag, and it's got a killer battery life - just three minutes of charging time will net around an entire day of use.

If you're a strategy gamer or anyone for whom CPI running into the 10,000+ range is a necessity, the MX Vertical is an awesome mouse that feels like a luxury. And its unique form factor is eye-catching and pleasantly curved, without relying on RGB gimmick lighting for its aesthetic appeal.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: LOGITECH) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: LOGITECH) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: LOGITECH) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: LOGITECH)

9. Logitech G Pro Wireless

The best gaming mouse to go wireless

CPI: 16,000 | Sensor: Optical HERO 16K | Battery: 40+ hours rechargeable | Interface: USB | Buttons: 8 | Ergonomic: Ambidextrous | Weight: 81 g (0.18 lbs)

Swappable components

Excellent design

Extremely light

Pricey

The G Pro Wireless is peerless when it comes to cord-free pointers, packing Logitech's excellent 16,000 CPI HERO sensor and the kind of latency-free experience you'd expect from a wired mouse. Sitting just over the 80g weight mark, it's incredibly light, but unlike some lighter mouse, doesn't feel cheap or disposable. Instead, it's crafted of high quality materials and exhibits performance to match. Logitech designed every component in the G Pro Wireless to be as light and durable as possible, including shaving down the thickness of the chassis' side walls without sacrificing composition or density. Judging from the multiple hard tumbles the G Pro has survived from my desk, it's a very sturdy piece of kit.

It also boasts a length 40 hours of battery life and is customizable, with buttons on the side panels that can be removed and traded out for smooth inserts, if that's your preference. You could also pair the G Pro with Logitech's Powerplay charging mat and never worry about running out of juice again. The only real downside is the price tag: at a $150 MSRP, the G Pro isn't cheap, but it's able to fully justify its price tag.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: LOGITECH) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: LOGITECH) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: LOGITECH) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: LOGITECH)

10. Logitech G604 Lightspeed

The best wireless mouse with the longest battery life

CPI: 16,000 | Sensor: Optical HERO 16K | Battery: 240 hours (1 | Interface: 2.4GHz wireless / Bluetooth | Buttons: 10 | Ergonomic: Right-Handed | Weight: 135 g (0.29 lbs)

Excellent battery life

Comfortable design

Lots of well-place buttons

No RGB lighting

No Rechargeable battery

At first, we really wanted to knock the Logitech G604 for not having a rechargeable battery but the fact that we've been regularly gaming for almost a month now at the time of this post and it's not even at 50% battery is no joke. Logitech claims that the G604 can last 240 hours on a single AA battery which is pretty impressive.

The conveniently placed six reprogrammable buttons on the thumb rest work well when playing your favorite MMO or MOBA to map six of your favorite skills. Personally, we've been remapping melee on first-person shooters like Apex Legends and it's been a godsend. More importantly, it doesn't feel awkward when actually trying to press those buttons which is a common oversight in most MMO gaming mice.

Our favorite MMO mouse still goes to the Razer Naga Trinity for its swappable side panels but the G604 comes a close second with its killer battery life and comfy design despite being one of the more less flashy gaming mice we've tested.

Testing gaming mice

We used enough gaming mice to have a good feel for build quality, button placement, and shape. Our opinions on those aspects of mouse design are naturally subjective, but they’re also well-informed. The tricky part of testing gaming mice is analyzing the other part of the equation: tracking performance, jitter, angle snapping, acceleration, and perfect control speed, and determining how each of those issues affect the experience of using a mouse.

What do all those terms mean? If you’re deeply interested in the intricacies of gaming mice, you can read this amazingly thorough guide on Overclock.net . But here are some basic definitions that will help you understand why each of these terms are important issues.

Grip refers to how you hold the mouse. The most common grips are palm, claw, and fingertip. Here's a good example of how each grip works .

CPI stands for counts per inch, or how many times the mouse sensor will read its tracking surface, aka your mousepad, for every inch it’s moved. This is commonly referred to as DPI, but CPI is a more accurate term. The lower the CPI, the further you have to move the mouse to move the cursor on screen.

Jitter refers to an inaccuracy in a mouse sensor reading the surface it’s tracking. Jitter often occurs at higher mouse movement speeds or higher CPIs. Jitter can make your cursor jump erratically, and even slight jitter could wreck a shot in an FPS or make you misclick on a unit in an RTS.

Angle snapping, also called prediction, takes data from a mouse sensor and modifies the output with the goal of creating smoother movements. For example, if you try to draw a horizontal line with your mouse, it won’t be perfect—you’ll make some subtle curves in the line, especially at higher sensitivities. Angle snapping smooths out those curves and gives you a straight line instead. This is generally bad because it means your cursor movements won’t match your hand’s movements 1:1, and angle snapping isn’t going to be useful in most games. Thankfully, almost all gaming mice have angle snapping disabled by default.

Acceleration is probably the most reviled, most scrutinized issue with gaming mouse sensors. When a mouse sensor exhibits acceleration, that means that your cursor will move faster the faster you move the mouse; this is often considered bad, because it means moving the mouse slowly six inches across a mousepad will move the cursor a different distance than moving the mouse rapidly the same distance. This introduces variability that can be hard to predict.

Perfect control speed, or malfunction rate, refers to the speed at which the mouse can be moved while still tracking accurately. Most gaming mice will track extremely accurately when moved at slow speeds, but low CPI players will often move their mice large distances across the mousepads at very high speeds. At high speeds, and especially at high CPIs, not all mouse sensors are able to retain their tracking accuracy. The point at which the sensors stops tracking accurately will differ between CPI levels.

Lift-off distance is still a popular metric in mouse enthusiast circles, though it's not one that affects most gamers. LOD refers to the height a mouse has to be raised before the sensor stops tracking its surface. Some gamers prefer a mouse with a very low lift-off distance because they play at a very low sensitivity, and often have to lift their mouse off the pad to "reset" it in a position where they can continue swiping. With a low LOD, the cursor isn't going to be moved erratically when the mouse is lifted up.

We used a piece of software called MouseTester to see if we could spot any glaring issues with the mice we used. In every gaming mouse we tested, though, angle snapping and acceleration were disabled in the mouse drivers by default (though a mouse can still exhibit acceleration that comes from issues with the sensor itself) and never encountered any glaring performance issues.