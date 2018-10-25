Popular

The best deals in Fanatical's Scream Sale

Make extra savings with our PC Gamer coupon code, too.

Halloween is just around the corner, and Fanatical is celebrating with its horror-filled Scream Sale. Better still, adding coupon code SCREAM666 gets an extra 6.66 percent off each sale price. Even better still, adding our own SCREAMPCGAMER code gets you a further ten percent off again. 

As I am wont to do, I've included my sale picks up there in the header so let's explore those first. In order, Alien: Isolation—the game Andy quite enjoys taking photos of—is going for £8.04/$12.49, before adding our own discount code. 

Likewise, Techland's zombie shooter-meets-parkour 'em up Dying Light is on sale for £13.19/$19.79. And the harrowing story-generator Frostpunk costs £18.24/$21.89.

Away from horror, Fanatical's Daily Star Deal is Strange Brigade which, with 40 percent off, costs £23.99/$29.99 for as long as stocks last. 

I'm forever plugging SUPERHOT whenever it's on sale, which is exactly what I'll do here. It's going for £8.99/$12.49 and is absolutely worth your time. 

Live now through November 4, 2018, Fanatical's Scream Sale can be browsed in full here

