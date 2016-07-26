Alien: Isolation 4K gallery
Two years later, I'm still playing Alien: Isolation. The Creative Assembly's homage to Ridley Scott's 1979 classic is a great horror game, but it's the urge to revisit Sevastopol and the Nostromo, and soak up that chunky retro-futuristic aesthetic, that always lures me back.
For someone as obsessed with the production design of the movie as I am, the opportunity to explore a painstakingly authentic recreation of that world is hard to resist. And today I decided to head back to take some 4K screenshots of what is, for me, one of the most beautiful games on PC.
Thanks to Cinematic Tools for the camera mod.
EVA suits in storage.
Ellen Ripley on the bridge of the Nostromo.
Marlow's salvage crew explores the derelict.
The Nostromo's computer, MOTHER.
Hypersleep chambers on the Nostromo.
KG-348, the gas giant Sevastopol orbits.
Marlow discovers the derelict's pilot.
A Working Joe android on fire.
A victim of a rogue Working Joe.
Computers on Sevastopol.
Lambert in the Nostromo's dining room.
Close up of a Working Joe.
One of Marlow's crew and the pilot.
Exploring the surface of LV-426.