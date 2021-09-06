The animated Injustice movie will be out in October

The announcement of an animated movie based on Injustice: Gods Among Us was low-key, hidden in the blu-ray bonus features of another animated DC movie. Ed Boon, creative director at Injustice and Mortal Kombat studio NetherRealms, has now broken his silence on the project to reveal its cover art and a release date: October 19.

Injustice will be based on the first game in the series, as well as the actually quite good comics based on it written by Tom Taylor. Those comics are the first thing I read that made Harley Quinn actually seem like an interesting character, back when she was mostly being written as the Joker's ditzy fanservice girlfriend, and hopefully some of their highlights survive the transition to animated movie.

The voice cast for Injustice includes Gillian Jacobs (Britta from Community and the voice of Atom Eve in Invincible) as Harley Quinn, Anson Mount (Captain Pike in Star Trek: Discovery, Black Bolt in Marvel's Inhumans) as Batman, Justin Hartley (Green Arrow in Smallville) as Superman, and Kevin Pollak (Hockney from The Usual Suspects, funny best friend guy in like 50 movies) as the Joker. Several voice-acting veterans have also joined the cast, with Laura Bailey as Lois Lane, Yuri Lowenthal as Mirror Master, and Fred Tatasciore as Captain Atom.

That daft rumor Injustice 3 would be a crossover with Watchmen hasn't amounted to anything, and thank god for that.