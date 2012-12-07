The 7 Wonders of Crysis 3 puts a cinematic spin on the world of Crytek's high def shooter

Crytek has teamed up with Albert Hughes, one half of the Hughes Brothers best known for directing The Book of Eli (penned, we might add, by former PC Gamer Editor-in-Chief Gary Whitta). The 7 Wonders of Crysis 3 is an in-engine cinematic story told in seven parts (who would have guessed?) aimed at showcasing the visual fidelity of the game and "setting the stage" for its story.

The trailer above will give you the basic rundown. The first episode is set to launch next Wednesday, December 12. In the mean time, you can take a look at Crysis 3's graphics settings , and find the answer to the all important question: " Will I be able to run it at all? "