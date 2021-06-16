The 2021 Australian PC Awards kick off next week—here's what you can win

The 2021 Australian PC Awards kick off next week, with a nightly livestream starting from 7:30PM AEDT on June 23, 24 and 25th. The APCAs celebrate the best PC hardware and components available in Australia, as voted by our expert editors across TechRadar, T3, PC PowerPlay and TechLife. If you're keen to follow along live, you can tune in here come June 23.
Why three nights? Because there are 26 categories, ranging best graphics card through to best reseller. It's a big event, and to celebrate it, the APCAs are giving away AU$15,254 worth of PC gear—a big chunk of it gaming centric.
Check out the prizes:
- Aorus 15G YC laptop worth AU$3,499
- Gigabyte Aero 15 XC laptop worth AU$3,099
- Gigabyte Aero 17 KC laptop worth AU$2,999
- Thermaltake Citadel Gaming System PC worth AU$2,399
- AMD Ryzen 3600 CPU worth AU$289
- AMD Radeon 6700XT graphics card worth AU$749
- Corsair K70 TKL keyboard worth AU$299
- Corsair Sabre Pro RGB mouse worth AU$99
- Aten UC3022 CamLive Pro Dual HDMI to USB-C UVC Video Capture worth AU$679
- MSI CH130X Gaming Chair worth AU$399
- MSI Sekira 100R Case worth AU$219
- MSI Vigor GK50 Elite Keyboard worth AU$119
- MSI GM41 Wireless Gaming Mouse worth AU$78
You can read more about what's up for grabs here.
How to watch
Each episode goes live at 7:30pm AEDT at www.australianpcawards.com.au. Here's what you can expect from each broadcast:
EPISODE 1 – Wednesday June 23 @ 7:30PM AEST
MOTHERBOARDS
Best Motherboard Maker
Best Value Motherboard
Best Premium Motherboard
GRAPHICS CARD
Best Graphics Card Maker
Best Value Graphics Card
Best Premium Graphics Card
EPISODE 2 – Thursday June 24 @ 7:30PM AEST
CPU
Best Value CPU
Best Premium CPU
STORAGE
Best Internal Storage Maker
Best External Storage Maker
Best SOHO or Home NAS
SYSTEMS
Best Value Laptop or 2-in-1
Best Premium Laptop or 2-in-1
Best Gaming Laptop
Best Desktop PC Maker
EPISODE 3 – Thursday June 25 @ 7:30PM AEDT
PERIPHERALS & COMPONENTS
Best Memory Maker
Best Cooling Product
Best Monitor
Best Keyboard
Best Mouse
Best Gaming Headset
Best PC Case
Best Router
RESELLER
Best Reseller
EXCELLENCE
For the person, product or technology that advanced the PC more than any other.
GOLD
A reader-voted award for the Best Company, chosen from all this year's finalists.