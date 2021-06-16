The 2021 Australian PC Awards kick off next week—here's what you can win

The 2021 Australian PC Awards kick off next week, with a nightly livestream starting from 7:30PM AEDT on June 23, 24 and 25th. The APCAs celebrate the best PC hardware and components available in Australia, as voted by our expert editors across TechRadar, T3, PC PowerPlay and TechLife. If you're keen to follow along live, you can tune in here come June 23.

Why three nights? Because there are 26 categories, ranging best graphics card through to best reseller. It's a big event, and to celebrate it, the APCAs are giving away AU$15,254 worth of PC gear—a big chunk of it gaming centric.

Check out the prizes:

(Image credit: Future)

Aorus 15G YC laptop worth AU$3,499

Gigabyte Aero 15 XC laptop worth AU$3,099

Gigabyte Aero 17 KC laptop worth AU$2,999

Thermaltake Citadel Gaming System PC worth AU$2,399

AMD Ryzen 3600 CPU worth AU$289

AMD Radeon 6700XT graphics card worth AU$749

Corsair K70 TKL keyboard worth AU$299

Corsair Sabre Pro RGB mouse worth AU$99

Aten UC3022 CamLive Pro Dual HDMI to USB-C UVC Video Capture worth AU$679

MSI CH130X Gaming Chair worth AU$399

MSI Sekira 100R Case worth AU$219

MSI Vigor GK50 Elite Keyboard worth AU$119

MSI GM41 Wireless Gaming Mouse worth AU$78

You can read more about what's up for grabs here.

How to watch

Each episode goes live at 7:30pm AEDT at www.australianpcawards.com.au. Here's what you can expect from each broadcast:

EPISODE 1 – Wednesday June 23 @ 7:30PM AEST

MOTHERBOARDS

Best Motherboard Maker

Best Value Motherboard

Best Premium Motherboard

GRAPHICS CARD

Best Graphics Card Maker

Best Value Graphics Card

Best Premium Graphics Card

EPISODE 2 – Thursday June 24 @ 7:30PM AEST

CPU

Best Value CPU

Best Premium CPU

STORAGE

Best Internal Storage Maker

Best External Storage Maker

Best SOHO or Home NAS

SYSTEMS

Best Value Laptop or 2-in-1

Best Premium Laptop or 2-in-1

Best Gaming Laptop

Best Desktop PC Maker

EPISODE 3 – Thursday June 25 @ 7:30PM AEDT

PERIPHERALS & COMPONENTS

Best Memory Maker

Best Cooling Product

Best Monitor

Best Keyboard

Best Mouse

Best Gaming Headset

Best PC Case

Best Router

RESELLER

Best Reseller

EXCELLENCE

For the person, product or technology that advanced the PC more than any other.

GOLD

A reader-voted award for the Best Company, chosen from all this year's finalists.